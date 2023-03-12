Fatherhood Challenge in Brainerd Receives Community Impact Grant from Sourcewell

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project, Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge, and the Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center have came together to identify how important it is for fathers to be present in their children’s lives through the Fatherhood Challenge program.

“Looking back at all the things I struggled with throughout my whole life, it all ties back to an uninvolved father,” said Brian Andrews, Lakes Area Restorative Justice Projects Executive Director. “In, like, every crossroads in my life where I could have went left or right was being influenced by not having a father in my life.”

To get a program like Fatherhood Challenge up and running, it requires a significant amount of funding. After applying for funding, they received a Sourcewell Community Impact grant for $100,000. This funding will help bring in several experts to teach a number of important classes on finances, resiliency, stress management, and all things in a father’s life he may be dealing with.

Fatherhood Challenge wants to make fathers the best dads they can be, but organizers also hold the program for anyone wanting to learn and be a better person overall.

The next Fatherhood Challenge is called “Royal Treatment” and will be held March 13th at the LAPS Building in Brainerd. Classes are from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays. More information on the program can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today