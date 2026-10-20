Oct 19, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Father, Daughter From Big Lake Die in ATV Crash in Aitkin County

An ATV crash in Aitkin County has claimed the lives of a Big Lake father and his daughter.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jacob Jeurissen and his 18-year-old daughter Kiara Jeurissen were on an ATV that rolled several times on a minimum maintenance road in Macville Township, located south of Hill City. Jacob Jeurissen was driving the ATV when the crash happened last Friday afternoon, and Kiara was a passenger.

The press release from the Sheriff’s Office says the two were wearing five-point harnesses, no helmets, and had severe head injuries. They were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says conditions at the scene indicate that speed may have been a factor in the tragedy.

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