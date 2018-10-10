Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Gurthrie Township

A man is dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 71 in Guthrie Township South of Bemidji.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Subaru driven by Roger Proulx, 67, of Bemidji was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when it lost control, crossed the centerline, and was struck broadside by a south bound Chevy Impala driven by Michelle Farlee, 23, of Park Rapids.

A 46-year-old male from Oakdale, who was a passenger in the Subaru was killed as a result of the crash.

The state patrol says both Proulx and Farlee sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji.

Both were wearing their seat belts.

More information is expected to be released later today about accident.