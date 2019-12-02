Fatal Snowmobile Crash in Northern Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 38-year-old Prior Lake man died after crashing his snowmobile into a tree in northern Minnesota. The crash happened a little after 8 p.m on Saturday in Pequot lakes on Paul Bunyan Trail.

The Pequot Lakes Police Department reported that two men were riding snowmobiles south on the Paul Bunyan Trail when one left the trail and crashed into a tree. The other person who was present called 911 to report the crash and performed CPR to the victim. Emergency responders also performed CPR once they arrived but were unsuccessful and pronounced Andrew Novak, 38, deceased at the scene.

Novak was one of two men who were out snowmobiling when his 2007 Yamaha Phazer crashed into the tree causing his injuries.

The police department was assisted by the Nisswa Police Department, Zone 3 First Responders, Pequot Lakes Fire Department and the Minnesota DNR.

The crash remains under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today