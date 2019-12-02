Fatal Snowmobile Crash in Northern Minnesota
A 38-year-old Prior Lake man died after crashing his snowmobile into a tree in northern Minnesota. The crash happened a little after 8 p.m on Saturday in Pequot lakes on Paul Bunyan Trail.
The Pequot Lakes Police Department reported that two men were riding snowmobiles south on the Paul Bunyan Trail when one left the trail and crashed into a tree. The other person who was present called 911 to report the crash and performed CPR to the victim. Emergency responders also performed CPR once they arrived but were unsuccessful and pronounced Andrew Novak, 38, deceased at the scene.
Novak was one of two men who were out snowmobiling when his 2007 Yamaha Phazer crashed into the tree causing his injuries.
The police department was assisted by the Nisswa Police Department, Zone 3 First Responders, Pequot Lakes Fire Department and the Minnesota DNR.
The crash remains under investigation.
