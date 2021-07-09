Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Wadena County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 25-year-old-man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Thursday, July 8th, 2021 at 5:31 p.m.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a motorcycle accident near the intersection of County Road 18/County Road 25, located in Section 8, Huntersville Township.

Witnesses reported the driver of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old-man from Michigan, was driving erratically and was not familiar with the roadway. The driver of the motorcycle passed the witness close to a curve, drove onto the gravel shoulder, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. The motorcycle came to a stop in the Crow Wing River and the driver slid towards the bridge and hit a steel post.

Law Enforcement arrived on scene as well as Fire and EMS. Despite life saving measures, the driver was pronounced dead on scene. Speed is a contributing factor in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Victim identification is pending notification of family.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Menahga Police Department, Menahga First Responders, Tri County Ambulance, MN State Patrol, Menahga Fire Department, K&K Towing and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

