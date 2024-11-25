Nov 25, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Fatal Head-On Crash Reported Near Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash this morning near the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport.

According to the State Patrol report, a 47-year-old Deerwood man was driving a pickup west on Highway 210 when the pickup started sliding from right to left. The pickup then entered the eastbound lanes, where it struck an SUV that traveling east head-on. The driver of the SUV was a 67-year-old Brainerd woman.

Names of those involved will not be released until tomorrow. The report does not specify conditions for either person involved, just that this was a fatal crash.

The crash happened around 7:20 this morning near the airport’s east gate. Road conditions included snow and ice at the time of the crash.

