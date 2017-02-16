Fatal Head-On Crash In Pequot Lakes

A 60- year- old Pequot Lakes man is dead after a fatal head-on crash on highway 371 Thursday morning.

The crash happened south of Pequot Lakes in Sibley Township when the driver hit a semitrailer head-on.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the Pequot Lakes man was driving a 1998 Ford truck north on Highway 371, when it hit a barrier on the right side of the road and went across the highway into the southbound lane, hitting a 1998 Peterbilt semitrailer head-on.

The name of the deceased has not been released due to pending notification of family.

The state patrol also says that the Pequot Lakes man was not wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semitrailer, 60- year- old Daniel Jackson, Hackensack was not injured.