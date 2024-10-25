Oct 25, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Fatal Crash West of Baxter Under Investigation

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened this morning west of Baxter in Sylvan Township.

Names of those involved have not been released yet, but the State Patrol reports a Hyundai Elantra was traveling west on Highway 210 as a Chevrolet Monte Carlo was leaving Scearcyville Drive SW. The Chevy was attempting to enter the eastbound lane of Highway 210 when the two cars collided at the intersection.

The Hyundai made contact with the Chevy, and the Chevy came to rest in the south ditch of Highway 210 in front of Scearcyville Drive. The crash happened around 11 this morning.

No further information has been released by the State Patrol at this time.

