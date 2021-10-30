Fatal Crash South of Bemidji on Highway 71

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 34-year-old Park Rapids woman has died in a two vehicle crash just south of Bemidji.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on Highway 71, just south of Pete’s Place and near the Beltrami/Hubbard County Line. According to the state highway patrol report, the woman was driving an S-U-V northbound and collided with a tractor with a fertilizer cart.

The driver of the tractor, 36-year-old Kyle Schulke of Bemidji was not injured in the crash.

The name of the woman who died will not be released until tomorrow.

