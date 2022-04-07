Lakeland PBS

Fatal Crash Involving Two Vehicles Near Backus on Highway 371

Lakeland News — Apr. 6 2022

The Minnesota State Patrol reports a fatal crash involving two vehicles Wednesday on Highway 371.

The report from the State Patrol is still incomplete but says the crash happened north of Highway 87 near Backus in Powers Township. A vehicle traveling north on Highway 371 crossed into the southbound lane and struck another vehicle.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 Wednesday morning. No other details have been released.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Lakeland News

