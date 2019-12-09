Fatal Crash In Bena

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday, December 7, 2019 south of Bena, Minnesota.

According to a release, on Saturday at 1:43 a.m., the Cass County Sheriiff’s Office received a report of a vehicle crash on County Road 8, a mile south of Bena.

Deputies arrived on scene and found that a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado had left the roadway, rolled in the ditch and landed in a swampy area. The driver, a 60-year-old male from St. Paul and the only occupant of the vehicle, was located inside deceased.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family members. The crash is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene was the Minnesota State Patrol, Leech Lake Ambulance and Federal Dam Fire Department.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today