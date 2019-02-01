Lakeland PBS
Fatal Crash And DWI Numbers In January Increased From Last Year

Anthony Scott
Feb. 1 2019
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports that there were 24 fatal crashes and 2,139 motorists arrested for DWI in the month of January. Both numbers are up roughly eight percent from January 2018.

Of the 26 fatalities in the 24 crashes:

o   2 were distracted-related

o   6 were speed-related

o   5 were alcohol-related

o   4 people were not buckled up

o   14 were men, 12 were women  

o   8 were pedestrians

The department also released its 2019 dates for extra enforcement pertaining to the four most common causes of crashes.

·         Distracted: April 8-30

·         Seat belt and child restraints: May 20- June 2

·         Speed: June 18-July 21

·         DWI: Aug. 16- Sept. 2

·         Seat belt and child restraints: Sept. 16-28

·         Holiday DWI: Multiple dates in November and December

Finally, here are some tips to help save lives on the road.

Prevent Impaired Driving

  • Plan for a safe ride – designate a sober driver, use a safe, alternative transportation option, or stay at the location of the celebration.
  • Speak up – offer to be a designated driver or be available to pick up a loved one anytime, anywhere.
  • Buckle up – wearing your seat belt is the best defense against a drunk driver.
  • Report drunk driving – call 911 when witnessing impaired driving behavior. Be prepared to provide location, license plate number and observed dangerous behavior.

Speak Up and Save Lives

  • If you are with a driver who is distracted, speak up, tell them to put the phone down and offer to be their designated texter.
  • Refuse to drive until every passenger is buckled up.
  • Slow down – trying to save a few minutes off your drive isn’t worth causing a crash.
  • Plan ahead before you go out by designating a sober driver, and if you see a person who has had too much to drink, speak up and find them a safe ride home.

 

Anthony Scott
