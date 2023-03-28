Lakeland PBS

Fatal Collision Between SUV and Semi North of Wadena

Lakeland News — Mar. 27 2023

At least one person died today when an SUV collided with a semi-truck in Wadena County.

The crash was reported around 11:30 this morning and happened in Leaf River Township, about four miles north of Wadena at the intersection of Highway 71 and Leaf River Road. According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, a semi was traveling north on Highway 71 and an SUV was eastbound on Leaf River Road when they collided.

The State Patrol said on Twitter this afternoon that one person in the SUV died and another was seriously injured. It’s not clear from the crash report which person in the SUV died.

The driver was a 58-year-old woman from Motley, and the passenger was a 67-year old woman from Motley. The semi driver, a 27-year-old man from Olympia, WA, was not injured. More details are expected to be released later this week.

By — Lakeland News

