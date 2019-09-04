Lakeland PBS
Fatal ATV Crash On County Road 175

Sep. 4 2019

Daniel Schwieters, 76, of Belgrade was driving his 2002 Polaris Ranger side-by-side southbound on County Road 175 when he was struck from behind by a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Juan Hernandez Martinez, 27, of Melrose. Schwieters would sustain a severe head injury and be airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

According to the Stearns County Sherriff’s Office, Schwieters was struck by Hernandez as he was negotiating a left-hand turn onto 265th Street, Hernandez was evaluated at the scene and released.

The ATV was equipped with seat belts, but it appears as though Schwieters was not wearing it at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Elrosa Fire and Rescue, Sauk Centre Ambulance, and Belgrade Police Department assisted at the scene.

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

