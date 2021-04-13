Fatal ATV Crash in Hubbard County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One woman is dead after a single ATV crash in Hubbard County.

On April 10 at 3:26 p.m., the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV crash at the Paul Bunyan State Forest in Thorpe Township. The caller reported that the crash involved a single ATV driven by a female who was found unresponsive.

Deputies learned that 38-year-old Cassandra Berg of Crosslake was driving a 2010 Polaris 500 ATV traveling northbound on Thorpe Tower Forest Road when she hit an embankment and lost control, flipping the vehicle and pinning her underneath.

Another person in the group who was also riding an ATV found Berg unresponsive and began CPR until help arrived. Deputies and medical personnel also performed CPR but after efforts to revive Berg, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the release, Berg was not wearing a helmet and alcohol was involved.

The incident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

