Fatal ATV Accident In Morrison County
One Little Falls Man is dead after an ATV accident off of Haven Road in Belle Prairie Township last night.
Justin Bateman,30 was traveling northbound along Haven Road when he hit a driveway approach and was ejected off his 2000 Honda EX ATV.
During the investigation, it was determined that Bateman was not wearing a helmet.
Life saving efforts performed were unsuccessful and he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene by the Little Falls Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More
The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More
Provide help before banishment, detox, see Portugal, very successful program... Read More
this is not just a problem for the red lake nation. This is a problem across the... Read More