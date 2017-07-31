Fatal ATV Accident In Morrison County

One Little Falls Man is dead after an ATV accident off of Haven Road in Belle Prairie Township last night.

Justin Bateman,30 was traveling northbound along Haven Road when he hit a driveway approach and was ejected off his 2000 Honda EX ATV.

During the investigation, it was determined that Bateman was not wearing a helmet.

Life saving efforts performed were unsuccessful and he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene by the Little Falls Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.