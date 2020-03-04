Fatal Accident In Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A two-vehicle head-on collision on the 5100 block of Bemidji Avenue leaves one man dead and others injured.

At approximately 5:20 a.m. Bemidji Police Officers and Beltrami County Deputies were dispatched to the scene and discovered two vehicles with significant damages and three injured individuals.

According to the criminal complaint, a 32-year-old male from St.Cloud was driving southbound in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala on Bemidji Avenue. The vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a 2004 Honda Odyssey who was driving northbound. The Bemidji Fire Department then used a set of tools to cut away the vehicle to free the individuals from both cars.

The 76-year-old driver of the 2004 Honda Odyssesy was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at Sanford Hospital.

The passenger in the 2006 Chevrolet Impala was identified as a 23-year-old female from Bemidji.

Names of the individuals are not being released until notification of family members.

