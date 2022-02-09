Lakeland PBS

Fatal accident at 3M plant in Alexandria, MN investigated

Emma HudziakFeb. 9 2022

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) — An investigation is underway into a fatal accident at a 3M plant in western Minnesota.

Authorities in Alexandria say a female employee got caught in some machinery early Tuesday during an overnight shift.

The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration is trying to determine how the worker became trapped, the agency said.

A statement from company officials at 3M’s headquarters in Maplewood said emergency response protocols were enacted in response to the incident, and the local police and fire departments and OSHA were notified.

The worker’s identity has not been released.

The plant, which began operations in 1967, provides industrial customers with coated abrasives for metal fabrication, automotive manufacturing and other uses.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Poultry Producers Wary of Bird Flu’s Return to Minnesota

In Business: After 22 Years, Red Lake Nation Radio is Now On the Air

Man Arrested at Scene of House Fire in Outing

MN Parents of University of Missouri Student Sue Fraternity Over Hazing

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.