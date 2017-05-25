Fatal 3 Vehicle Crash In Becker County

A three-vehicle crash northeast of Detroit Lakes has taken the life of a Grand Forks man.

The 32- year old Grand Forks male was diving a Hyundai Elantra westbound on Highway 34, while a Chevy Silverado and Volvo XC90 were eastbound on Highway 34. The Hyundai crossed over the centerline, sideswiping the Silverado, then crashed head-on into the Volvo.

The driver of the Hyundai suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and the driver of the Volvo, Kathryn Mary Mulcahy, 32, of St. Louis Park, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to St. Mary’s hospital.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado, Joyce Arlene Warling, 68, of Lake Park received no injuries from the crash.

The name of the Grand Forks male has not been released pending notification of family.