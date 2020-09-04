Farming Accident Causes Man To Sustain Extensive Arm Injuries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An Upsala man sustained extensive injuries to his right harm after he attempted to clear a auger that was clogged with silage.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on September 3rd at approximately 10:31 a.m. their office received a report about a farming accident. The accident occurred on 60th Avenue just one mile Southeast of Upsala.

41-year-old Kenneth Wielenberg was unloading silage out of a silage box trailer. At one point the auger got clogged with silage and Wielenberg attempted to clear it when his right arm got caught in the auger. Wielenberg was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link III with extensive injuries to his right arm.

