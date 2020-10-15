“Farmers to Families” Food Box Distribution in Bemidji This Friday
Sanford Health, the United Way of Bemidji Area, and the North Country Food Bank have partnered together to host a Farmers to Families food distribution this Friday.
Boxes will have a combination of produce, protein, and dairy weighing about 35 pounds and will be distributed through a drive-thru method. Distribution will be limited to one box per person/family.
The distribution will be located in the Sanford Center parking lot on Friday from 9 AM to 12 PM or until boxes run out.
