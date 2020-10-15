“Farmers to Families” Food Box Distribution in Bemidji This Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health, the United Way of Bemidji Area, and the North Country Food Bank have partnered together to host a Farmers to Families food distribution this Friday.

Boxes will have a combination of produce, protein, and dairy weighing about 35 pounds and will be distributed through a drive-thru method. Distribution will be limited to one box per person/family.

The distribution will be located in the Sanford Center parking lot on Friday from 9 AM to 12 PM or until boxes run out.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today