Farmers Market at Brainerd’s Franklin Arts Center Open for Season

Summer is nearly here, which means it’s once again time for outdoor festivals and farmers markets to open to visitors for the season.

In Brainerd, farmers markets like the one at the Franklin Arts Center are popping up faster than the produce they sell. The Lakes Area Growers Market features items like beef tallow, tomato plants, and locally sourced honey, and sales at the event support local vendors.

“This is our annual farmer’s market. We come every Tuesday,” said vendor Beth Lindman. “There’s different vendors, as you can see, and they have different products. Some of them have produce like me. And then there’s a couple honey vendors. And Katie has meat and jams and canned goods.”

The market, located off of Highway 210/Washington Street in downtown Brainerd, is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday through October.