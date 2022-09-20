Farm Fire South of Park Rapids Results in Total Loss of Barn

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A barn fire in Straight River Township south of Park Rapids resulted in the total loss of the building and its contents.

According to a press release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started at Carter’s Red Wagon Farm on September 16th at approximately 8:15 a.m. When deputies arrived on the scene after receiving the report, they found a barn, a storage shed, and a straw shed fully engulfed in flames. Park Rapids firefighters reportedly took hours trying to extinguish the fire, but a large pile of hay continued to burn.

The fire reportedly started after the farm owner, Dwight Carter, operated a skid steer inside the barn. A spark from the machine’s exhaust then ignited the fire. The press release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office states that Carter attempted to put out the fire with his shirt, but the fire continued to spread. Carter then pulled the skid steer out of the building with another piece of equipment. Carter sustained no serious injuries, only having his hair and beard singed during the incident.

Sheriff Cory Aukes reports that the building and its contents are a complete loss.

