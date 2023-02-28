Fargo Dentist Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Man at Fosston Area Cabin

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 51-year-old Fargo dentist is in custody for allegedly stabbing another man at a cabin north of Fosston over the weekend.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Daniel Mengedoth is charged with first-degree assault in connection with the stabbing.

Mengedoth is a dentist at Mengedoth Dental in Fargo. He is currently being held at the Northwest Regional Correctional Center in Crookston.

35-year-old Zachary Papke of Altoona, IA says he was the victim of an unprovoked attack by Mengedoth just before midnight on Saturday at the cabin, located in Hill River Township. The Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation indicates Mengedoth used a pocketknife to injure Papke.

Papke was treated and released from Essentia Hospital in Fosston with non-life threatening injuries.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today