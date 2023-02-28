Lakeland PBS

Fargo Dentist Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Man at Fosston Area Cabin

Lakeland News — Feb. 27 2023

Daniel Mengedoth

A 51-year-old Fargo dentist is in custody for allegedly stabbing another man at a cabin north of Fosston over the weekend.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Daniel Mengedoth is charged with first-degree assault in connection with the stabbing.

Mengedoth is a dentist at Mengedoth Dental in Fargo. He is currently being held at the Northwest Regional Correctional Center in Crookston.

35-year-old Zachary Papke of Altoona, IA says he was the victim of an unprovoked attack by Mengedoth just before midnight on Saturday at the cabin, located in Hill River Township. The Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation indicates Mengedoth used a pocketknife to injure Papke.

Papke was treated and released from Essentia Hospital in Fosston with non-life threatening injuries.

By — Lakeland News

