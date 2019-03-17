Fan Buses Offered For Bemidji Boys Basketball State Tournament Game
Fan buses are available for the Bemidji boys basketball state quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday, March 20. Those interested can sign up by calling Sheila Guest at Bemidji High School 218-444-1600 ext 63316.
Cost is $25 and buses will load at the high school at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 5:00 a.m. Adults, students, and children welcome to ride on the fan bus. People must sign up by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Bemidji will take on top-seeded DeLaSalle in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday, March 20 at 10 a.m. at Williams Arena.