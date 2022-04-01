FamilyWise Services Recognizes Bemidji Businesses with Pinwheels for Prevention Awards

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

FamilyWise Services highlighted United Way of Bemidji and Hubbard Broadcasting as winners of the Pinwheels for Prevention awards during Child Abuse Prevention Month (CAP).

National CAP Month is April. During this month, FamilyWise Services works to showcase its partners that that support both children and parents’ wellbeing in their communities with the Pinwheel for Prevention award. This supports comes from services provided to families, development of spaces for community connections, and raising awareness to support the families and children in the area.

FamilyWise Services recognized the work of United Way of Bemidji and Hubbard Broadcasting. Their most recent effort to raise awareness that the organization highlights is the December 2021 Radiothon to End Child Abuse. United Way of Bemidji hosted the event, allowing for safe social distancing and smoothly running the Radiothon auction. They did so while also leading local fundraising efforts. FamilyWise states that United Way and Hubbard Broadcasting display, “consistent support of the efforts of all partners working to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect.”

“We are honored to be recognized for our important collaborative work in partnership with Hubbard Broadcasting and FamilyWise Services in preventing child abuse because we know that together we can do than any one of us can do alone,” says United Way of Bemidji Area’s Executive Director Denae Alamano.

Many organizations work to bring awareness to the prevention of child abuse. FamilyWise Services is a leader in Minnesota for this cause. It is also the home of Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota after its merger with Minnesota Communities Caring for Children (MCCC) in 2020. The organization provides educational prevention resources, expands access to their services and enhancing communities through their support of caregivers and parents.

The nation wide theme for Child Abuse Prevention Month ini 2022 is “Growing Better, Together.” The theme emphasizes positive childhood experiences from nurturing environments that promote growth for physical and mental health, and social skills.

