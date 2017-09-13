Family Says Wayzata Officer Hit By Driver Was Called To Be A Cop
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of a Wayzata police officer who was struck and killed last week while removing debris from a highway says that he felt called to work in law enforcement.
Forty-seven-year-old William Mathews was killed Friday after he had pulled over to the side of eastbound Highway 12 and was struck by an SUV.
His wife, Shawn, and his son, Wyatt, released a statement Tuesday saying Mathews served “with the utmost dignity and pride.”
Fifty-four-year-old Beth Freeman of Mound is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. She appeared in court Tuesday and bail was set at $500,000. A message left with her attorney after business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
Mathews’ funeral will be held Thursday in Plymouth.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More
Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More
Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More
Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More