Family Safety Network Will Host Parade of Trees

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 1 2017
The Union Congregational Church in Hackensack will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland.

“Tomorrow is a great event we are doing a first time ever parade of trees,” said Barb Mann the organizer of the Parade of Trees.

All of the trees, wreaths and other Christmas decorations were all made and donated by community members.

“It’s incredible, we have a lot of talent in the northwoods, that’s all I can say,” Mann said.

Individuals and local organizations donated items that will be auctioned off tomorrow at the parade of trees.

“I myself am not a crafter so I am in aw of some of these projects that people have done and donated. They look they took a lot of time and effort into thinking about what their project was going to look like,” said Chris Swenson the Family Safety Network Executive Director.

And it’s all for a good cause.

“The funds that we raise from this fundraising event will essentially go into our general fund to help fund that services that we provide,” Swenson said.“We’re a 24 hour crisis organization and we have volunteers that answer our crisis lines at night.”

Surrounded by communities with creative hands and giving hearts.

“The family safety network is doing a very needed service in this community without as much funding as they could use so this will help them out a lot,” said Jean Blomme who donated some Christmas centerpieces.

Even though organizer, Barb says she wishes the organization didn’t need to exist, she is glad they are there to support the community.

“This issue of domestic violence is huge and unfortunately it seems to grow and it goes up and down with the economy and different fear issues and challenging issues in communities that people face,” Mann said.

The Family Safety Network is hoping to raise awareness through their new Christmas tradition.

The Parade of Trees runs tomorrow, Saturday Dec.2 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

