Family Safety Network To Hold 2nd Annual Parade Of Trees

Need Christmas decorations and want to support a worthy cause? Well look no further than the second annual Parade of Trees going on tomorrow at the Union Congressional Church.

Volunteers from the community have decorated and donated, wreaths, center pieces, and small Christmas trees to be auctioned off at the Parade of Trees. All proceeds will benefit the Family Safety Network which has helped over 85,000 domestic violence victims in Cass County for the last 25 years.

The Parade of Trees silent auction will be held tomorrow at the Union Congressional Church in Hackensack from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To learn how important fundraising is to the Family Safety Network, listen to their executive director, Chris Swenson, in the video below.