Family of Those Injured in Bagley Explosion Thankful for Good Samaritan’s Help

Original story by Matt Henson, WDAY-TV

A smile, eye contact, and a small wave: all encouraging signs of improvements from five young boys recovering at a Twin Cities burn unit.

They, along with their father, suffered life-threatening burns after a propane tank explosion near Bagley. The boys and their father will get to rest this weekend after two days of surgery.

Reporter Matt Henson caught up with the Good Samaritan who stopped to help that day until first responders arrived, and why this good deed runs in the family.

You can track the boys’ progress through a CaringBridge page that has been set up for the community to follow. A GoFundMe campaign has also been created to help the family with medical expenses.