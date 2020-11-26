Family of Terry Brisk Seeking Closure on His Death
It has been more than 1,400 days since the killing of a Little Falls hunter named Terry Brisk. Today, we conclude our three-part series on what happened to Terry on his parents’ property, and who is responsible. Our reporter Chris Burns has more.
The investigation is still continuing four years after Terry Brisk’s death. If you have any information, please contact your local authorities or go to crimestoppersmn.org.
You can view part one and part two of this series here:
- Part one: Family of Little Falls Hunter Recalls His Death Four Years Later
- Part two: Information Still Sought on Person Who Killed Terry Brisk
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.