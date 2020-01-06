Family Night at Buena Vista Ski Area
Buena Vista Ski Area will be hosting a family night where you and your family can enjoy activities like tubing, snowboarding or skiing. The night will include different activity packages which includes rentals, lift ticket and a meal.
Skiing and snowboarding will be from 4-8 p.m. and is $35.00 per participant.
Tubing is from 6-8 p.m. and is $22.00 per participant.
Tubers must be 42 inches or taller and adults will have to supervise tubers seven and under.
Family nights will take place on January 10, 24 and February 7th.
