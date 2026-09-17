Family Members of Dylon Oothoudt Speak Out After His Death to Gun Violence

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has officially identified Dylon Ray Oothoudt of Walker as the victim of a homicide that occurred in Cass Lake over the weekend. The community gathered for a candlelight vigil last night in honor of the 17-year-old. His family reminisced about his life and also spoke out against gun violence.

The investigation into Oothoudt’s death is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information relevant to the incident, Sheriff Bryan Welk and Oothoudt’s family are asking the public to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 547-1424.