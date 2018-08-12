Family has Funeral Service for Missing Man of Nine Years

On July 24, 2009, Peter Achermann left his family farm to run some errands, and he never returned. His car was found the next day wedged in a mud puddle, and the police had no answers. Nine years later his family is paying tribute to the great man he was.

“Nine years, and it’s time,” Peter’s wife, Delaine Achermann, said. “I’m already in my late 80’s and I don’t want to go without finishing my job.”

A funeral service was held Saturday morning for Peter followed by a celebration of life at his family’s farm. Even after nine years so many friends and family came to celebrate his life which says a lot about his character.

“He touched everybody,” Jörg Achermann, Peter’s youngest son, said. “Sometimes you wouldn’t agree with him, but he still treated you fair, and he was a real good man.”

Peter was a Swiss immigrant who came to America, and built something that can be passed down for generations to come.

“That’s why he came from Europe, so he could farm,” Delaine Achermann said. “He found his little heaven here north of Leader, and it was our home, he built it into our home.”

“My older brother owns the farm now,” Jörg Achermann said. “He was buying it from dad before dad disappeared. We all want to keep it in the family, we got a big family, so this will always be home, everybody’s got a place.”

Despite the family holding a funeral for Peter last weekend, there is still hope that he is out there somewhere, and they just want answers as to what happened to him nine years ago.

“We just want to know what happened, most of all we just want him home,” Jörg Achermann said. “We had this funeral today, and it was a good thing, but it would have been nice to have him somewhere where we could put him.”

“He was just a good man, and I just wish whoever knows where he’s at tells us,” Delaine Achermann said.

Bizarre… that’s the only word to describe what happened to Peter Achermann on July 24, 2009, the family was able to have some closure on Saturday, but they are still left with so many unanswered questions.

A $20,000 reward is still being offered by the family if anyone has information on Peter Achermann’s whereabouts.