Jul 24, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Family, Friends Grieving Death of 14-Year-Old from Coleraine Hit By Car

Family and friends are grieving the death of a 14-year-old girl from Coleraine who was hit by a car early Monday morning.

14-year-old Dakota Jones was killed when she was struck while walking along Highway 169 near Coleraine.

A GoFundMe campaign has now been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. According to that campaign, Dakota was a student at Greenway.

A celebration of life for Dakota is scheduled for August 4 in Coleraine. More information can be found on the GoFundMe page here.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Crime

Red Lake Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Neglect Resulting in Death of Child

Education & Government

Plans Underway for Fosston to End Hospital Affiliation with Essentia Health

Education & Government

Red Lake to Receive Over $3 Million for Small Business Development

Community

Safeguarding the Heartbeat: Native Americans in Upper Midwest Protect Their Drumming Tradition