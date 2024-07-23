Family, Friends Grieving Death of 14-Year-Old from Coleraine Hit By Car

Family and friends are grieving the death of a 14-year-old girl from Coleraine who was hit by a car early Monday morning.

14-year-old Dakota Jones was killed when she was struck while walking along Highway 169 near Coleraine.

A GoFundMe campaign has now been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. According to that campaign, Dakota was a student at Greenway.

A celebration of life for Dakota is scheduled for August 4 in Coleraine. More information can be found on the GoFundMe page here.