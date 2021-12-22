Family and Friends of Nevaeh Kingbird, Police Conduct Searches to Find Her

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The search continues for a missing 15-year-old girl from Bemidji.

Nevaeh Kingbird was reported as a runway by her family on October 22 after officers responded to a party complaint near Carter Circle in south Bemidji. Recently, officers learned that Kingbird may have been compromised when she was leaving a second residence at Southview Terrace Trailer Park early that same morning.

Kingbird’s family and friends and law enforcement conducted searches in recent days, and an item of interest was found that led them towards the Bemidji waterfront.

There is currently no evidence that shows foul play in Kingbird’s case. Law enforcement may conduct another search in the future if officers or Kingbird’s family find any other items of interest.

