Lakeland PBS

Family and Friends of Nevaeh Kingbird, Police Conduct Searches to Find Her

Lakeland News — Dec. 21 2021

The search continues for a missing 15-year-old girl from Bemidji.

Nevaeh Kingbird was reported as a runway by her family on October 22 after officers responded to a party complaint near Carter Circle in south Bemidji. Recently, officers learned that Kingbird may have been compromised when she was leaving a second residence at Southview Terrace Trailer Park early that same morning.

Kingbird’s family and friends and law enforcement conducted searches in recent days, and an item of interest was found that led them towards the Bemidji waterfront.

There is currently no evidence that shows foul play in Kingbird’s case. Law enforcement may conduct another search in the future if officers or Kingbird’s family find any other items of interest.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Police Continuing to Seek Info on Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

Bemidji City Council Ward 5 Special Primary Election Set for Feb. 8

Police: No “Obvious Trauma” in Deaths of 7 People in Moorhead

BSU, NTC Extending Mask Mandate to January 31

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.