May 28, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Family and Friends of Missing Blackduck Man To Hold Foot Search

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Corey Bryant (contributed photos)

Family and friends will conduct a foot search for a Blackduck man who has been missing December of 2025.

The search for 32-year-old Corey Adam Bryant will take place this Sunday, May 31. The last confirmed sighting of Bryant was on Dec. 19 of 2025.

His vehicle was found in the woods two miles north off Highway 89. Police have searched areas near the vehicle twice with no results due to heavy snowfall.

Family and friends will conduct a foot search in a stretch of woods close to where he resided on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. Volunteers are needed and welcome to help search, and lunch and water will be provided.

Participants will meet at the Schoolcraft parking lot, which will be marked by balloons on Highway 89. You can call 218-368-9388 for more information about the search.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Corey Bryant can also call the Beltrami County law enforcement non-emergency phone number at 218-333-9111.

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