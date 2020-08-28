Lakeland PBS

Families Could Experience Anxiety with Upcoming School Year

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 27 2020

With details still being figured out on how each individual school in Bemidji will look like for students, families could experience a great amount of anxiety leading up to the first day of school.

While older children may be able to identify their anxiety, younger children might not be able to express that level of awareness. With the fact that this upcoming school year will look different for all students, some children might experience an increased amount of anxiety due to the amount of uncertainty.

Parents are encouraged to allow children to experience and express their emotions about any concerns they may have in regards to the upcoming school year. According to Jennifer Pirkl, an Integrated Health Therapist at Sanford Health Bemidji, one thing that parents can do to help with a child who may be anxious about the school year is to not project your own feelings or anxiety on their child. Doing this could intensify the situation causing the child to worry more.

Another thing parents can do to help children who might be anxious is to start a conversation about any concerns or questions they might have going into the school year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

