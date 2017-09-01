DONATE

Familiar Food At The Minnesota State Fair

Josh Peterson
Aug. 31 2017
With an area that covers 320 acres, you are bound to see some familiar faces. And when you have an event as large as the Minnesota State Fair, food is the economic driver that draws people to the fair.

With an average of 1.9 million visitors annually, for concessionaires, this is the place to be. For Miller Concessions, this is the first time at the fair for their popular cheese curd stand. The central Minnesota based concession plays many of the fairs and carnivals in northern Minnesota, which is one of the reasons why they feel they were invited to be part of the Great Minnesota Get-together.

The Minnesota State Fair has cheese curd vendors spread all over the fairgrounds. For Miller Concessions, to get into the state fair, they had to get creative and introduce their flavored cheese curds to the fair.

With a prime location at the base of the giant slide, business has been great, and the costumers are pleased with the variety.

So when you’re at the state fair, say hello to the familiar faces who may have served you in your hometown and congratulate them on making it to the big leagues.

Besides the original flavor, Miller Concessions offers ranch, garlic, and jalapeno-flavored cheese curds. The Miller’s Flavored Cheese Curd stand is located near the corner of Carnes and Nelson Street on the fairgrounds.

Josh Peterson
