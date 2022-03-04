Lakeland PBS

Familiar Face Returning to Cass Lake-Bena Schools as New Superintendent

Mary BalstadMar. 3 2022

A familiar face is returning to the Cass Lake-Bena school district as their new superintendent after the district started its search last December.

Many schools will experience a change in staff over the years. Whether it’s the custodians, teachers, or even the superintendent, personnel shifts can be a difficult transition. However, the new superintendent at Cass Lake-Bena Schools is a familiar face and a welcome sight.

Sue Chase previously worked at the district as both a high school teacher and then the middle school principal before leaving for her current job as Fosston Public Schools Superintendent. Upon her return, Chase already plans to see what she can help continue to improve in the district and stay updated on since her time away.

Chase highlights the strategic plan, community outreach, and possible building projects as aspects to look forward to after she starts her contract at Cass Lake-Bena.

While superintendents change school districts often, Chase’s return to Cass Lake-Bena is one she looks forward to, as she will get to be closer to family. Although she is leaving Fosston, the lessons learned from the community will be something she remembers.

Superintendent Chase says her contract with Fosston ends on June 30, and she starts with Cass Lake-Bena on July 1.

Cass Lake-Bena School Board Chairperson Millie Baird said in a statement about Chase’s selection that the board is “excited for our school district to have a solid candidate selected, a role model our students can look up to…and looking forward to the next school year with a familiar face.”

By — Mary Balstad

