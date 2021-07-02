Familiar Face at CLC is New Liberal Arts & Sciences Dean

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A familiar face at Central Lakes College is taking over a new role.

Former math instructor Anne Nelson-Fisher is the new dean of Liberal Arts & Sciences. Nelson-Fisher began teaching part-time at CLC in the fall of 1998 before becoming full-time in 2012.

Nelson-Fisher takes over for retiring dean Martha Kuehn, who has held the position since 2014. Nelson-Fisher thanks her colleagues for their support as she embarks on a new journey at a familiar place.

