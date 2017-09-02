Familiar 4-H Faces At The State Fair
With an estimated 1.9 million people at the Minnesota State Fair, you are bound to bump into some people you know. Taylor Kummet-Hitlz and Taylor Krassas, who are from Beltrami and Crow Wing Counties respectively, are the faces that will greet you when you stop by the 4-H building at the fair. The two Taylors are part of the Ambassador program (which is top honor) for 4-H youth looking to take that next step.
One of the many duties for 4-H Ambassadors here at the fair is to greet people at the 4-H building and answer many of their questions.
The Ambassador program is all about taking that next step. For Kummet-Hitlz, she was up to the challenge and looking forward to sharing her passion for the 4-H program with others. Krassas also felt it was a huge honor and a great opportunity to get an in-depth state fair experience that requires many long days.
So when at the state fair, stop by the 4-H building and say “hello,” because you never know: that smiling face greeting you may be from your own hometown.
4-H Ambassador work goes beyond the state fair. Once the fair has completed, the Ambassadors will begin work on a youth and leadership conference.
