DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Familiar 4-H Faces At The State Fair

Josh Peterson
Sep. 1 2017
Leave a Comment

With an estimated 1.9 million people at the Minnesota State Fair, you are bound to bump into some people you know. Taylor Kummet-Hitlz and Taylor Krassas, who are from Beltrami and Crow Wing Counties respectively, are the faces that will greet you when you stop by the 4-H building at the fair. The two Taylors are part of the Ambassador program (which is top honor) for 4-H youth looking to take that next step.

One of the many duties for 4-H Ambassadors here at the fair is to greet people at the 4-H building and answer many of their questions.

The Ambassador program is all about taking that next step. For Kummet-Hitlz, she was up to the challenge and looking forward to sharing her passion for the 4-H program with others. Krassas also felt it was a huge honor and a great opportunity to get an in-depth state fair experience that requires many long days.

So when at the state fair, stop by the 4-H building and say “hello,” because you never know: that smiling face greeting you may be from your own hometown.

4-H Ambassador work goes beyond the state fair. Once the fair has completed, the Ambassadors will begin work on a youth and leadership conference.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Familiar Food At The Minnesota State Fair

4-H At The Heart Of The Minnesota State Fair

Northwoods Adventure: Minnesota State Fair DNR Exhibit

Giant Wheel Soars Over The Minnesota State Fair

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Crosby-Ironton Introduces New Logos, Brand Ahead Of School Year

Coming off a run through the state boys basketball tournament, the Crosby-Ironton School District recently announced a re-branding plan,
Posted on Sep. 1 2017

Latest Stories

Crosby-Ironton Introduces New Logos, Brand Ahead Of School Year

Posted on Sep. 1 2017

New Second-Hand Clothing Store Opens In Pequot Lakes

Posted on Sep. 1 2017

In Focus: Farm By The Lake Art Retreat

Posted on Sep. 1 2017

Crow Wing County Saves More Than $100K From Fraud Investigations

Posted on Sep. 1 2017

Man Dies In Mobile Home Fire In Buzzle Township

Posted on Sep. 1 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.