Famed Mariucci Arena Changing Its Name

The university’s home of men’s hockey will officially be known as 3M Arena at Mariucci. The school says it’s part of a 14-year, $11.2 million sponsorship agreement.
3M is also sponsoring several areas of the university’s Athletes Village development.
The arena was originally named for former Gophers hockey player and coach John Mariucci.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More
You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More
Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More
We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More