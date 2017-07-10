DONATE

Famed Mariucci Arena Changing Its Name

Clayton Castle
Jul. 10 2017
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota is renaming Mariucci Arena as part of a sponsorship deal with 3M.

The university’s home of men’s hockey will officially be known as 3M Arena at Mariucci. The school says it’s part of a 14-year, $11.2 million sponsorship agreement.

3M is also sponsoring several areas of the university’s Athletes Village development.

The arena was originally named for former Gophers hockey player and coach John Mariucci.

