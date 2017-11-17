False Threat at Blackduck High School Started By Social Media

Police say they received information about a rumored threat at Blackduck High School late last night.

The Blackduck Police Department investigated the threat, along with Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department and the Blackduck Public School District.

After the investigation, it was found that the rumor was started on social media and was not credible.

Police determined last night that it was safe for all students to attend school this morning.

Police have asked the involved individuals to remove social media posts with false information.