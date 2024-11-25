Fallen MN Marine Awarded with Silver Star Medal for Actions During Vietnam War

The Silver Star Medal is the United States Armed Forces’ third highest military decoration of valor in combat, usually presented to Armed Forces members who showed courage while in action against an enemy of the United States. Last week in Grand Rapids, the Silver Star Medal was given to members of the family of Corporal Norris Lee Brenden for his actions in 1968 during the Vietnam War, where he was honored as a fallen hero who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Corporal Brenden became the Squad Leader to Company A, First Battalion for the First Marine Division just before being deployed to Hue City in early February of 1968. The platoon was tasked with retrieving the bodies of two killed-in-action Marines left lying in a street.

Many times, throughout those days, Corporal Brenden would run across streets without any regard for his own safety, taking enemy fire from automatic weapons and even RPG rounds, all so his squad would have a better position to get his fallen squad mates.

“First Platoon had 19 Marines in the building when it happened,” explained Edward Neas, Sergeant Major for First Battalion, First Marines while addressing the crowd at the event.

“He was a Corporal, and they don’t just give those stripes to everybody,” says Larry Lewis, who served with Corporal Brenden in First Battalion, First Marines. “He was every bit the leader he should’ve been. That day, he was putting out so much firepower, he was emptying magazines left and right. He was pushing back at the NVA [North Vietnamese Army]. Because of that, he was mortally wounded.”

Corporal Brenden was serving a 13-month tour in Vietnam. He only had about a month remaining before he sacrificed his own life for his platoon. Even with that little time remaining, those within his platoon say Corporal Brenden wanted to be with his squad until the end.

“It was an honor to serve with [him],” said Greg Holmes, First Battalion Radio Operator. “He and I were the only Minnesotans in the platoon, so we got to dig our foxhole together and talk about pheasant hunting one way and deer hunting the other way.”

“The Stars and Stripes, which was a magazine, would publish a list of the casualties, and I saw his name when I was in the hospital, and it hurt,” said Frank Eversole, First Battalion Radio Operator. “The four of us are just honored to be here today to recognize him for what he did. To the family, he was a fine man. We’re all proud of him.”

The United States Department of Defense does not keep an extensive record of the recipients of the Silver Star Medal. Independent groups estimate that since the Medal was first established, over 100,000 Silver Star Medals have been awarded to members of the Unites States Armed Forces.