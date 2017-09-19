Fall Prevention Assessments Are Taking Place This Week
“We want to make sure she is a safe walker in the community,” said Mike Steicheni the Essentia Health Rehabilitation Director.
The goal of safety and independence is key at today’s fall assessments in Crow Wing County.
“Sit, stand, walk ten feet and walk back. Based on those assessment results and how long it took we will tell them their variable risk for falling,” said Gina Heyer the Crow Wing County Adult Services Supervisor.
During the stand up and be strong exercise, participants are asked to cross their arms, sit down and stand up as many times as they can within 30 seconds. Those who only get up and down 8 times or fewer can be considered high risk.
“Falls are not a normal part of aging even though we see that one in three adults over the age of 65 will experience a fall this year,” said Heyer.
For many of the participants at today’s assessment the reality of falling is extremely real.
“I’m worried about falling,” said Mary Servis, a participant. “I fell a couple of weeks ago and I hurt my ribs, maybe a broken rib. I don’t want to do that again because it really hurts.”
Some tips including increased lighting, adding stair rails and removing throw rugs can all help reduce the risk of falling.
“When you do fall, talking to your physician is most important thing to do because it can be anything related to your strength, possibly medications that you are on and all of that needs to be assessed to keep you safe and independent and in your own home as long as possible,” said Heyer.
Something that many participants are thankful for.
“Oh yeah, this is just made for me,” said Mary Servis.
Any citizen age 65 or older is encouraged to come to one of the upcoming assessment of balance classes.
“I really like the dedication that these facilitators have,” said Mike Steicheni. “It is all volunteer and truly is something where we keep that prevention thing going for the community we serve.”
With community members that will remain safe, active and independent.
The upcoming fall assessment and balance classes are as follows:
FALLS ASSESSMENTS DATES/TIMES
Thursday September 21
8am – 10am The Center 803 Kingwood Street Brainerd, MN 56401
10am – 12pm Brainerd Area YMCA 602 Oak Street Brainerd, MN 56401
10am – 12pm Good Samaritan Society Home Care & Hospice 24090 Smiley Road Suite 200 Nisswa, MN 56468
1pm – 3pm Trinity Lutheran Church 1420 S 6th Street Brainerd, MN 56401
Friday September 22
9am – 12pm Calvary Evangelical Free Church 5925 Oberly Loop NW Walker, MN 56484
Wednesday September 27
9:30am -11am Northern Lakes Senior Living 8182 Excelsior Road Baxter, MN 56425
BALANCE CLASSES TIMES/DATES
- Mississippi Terrace Brainerd – Mondays 9/25/2017 – 11/13/2017 9am – 11am
- Crosslake Lutheran Church Crosslake – Tuesdays 9/26/2017 – 11/14/2017 1pm – 3pm
- Lord of Life Church Baxter – Tuesdays 9/26/2017 – 11/14/2017 9am – 11am
- May Creek Senior Living Walker – Tuesdays 9/26/2017 – 11/14/2017 9:30am – 11:30am
- Bethany Good Samaritan Society – Tuesdays 09/26/2017 – 11/14/2017 – 10:00am – 12pm
- YMCA Brainerd – Mondays 10/02/2017 – 11/20/2017 1:00pm – 3:00pm
- Hallett Center Crosby – Tuesdays 10/03/2017 – 11/21/2017 8:00am – 10:00am
- St. Andrews Catholic Church Brainerd – Wednesdays 10/4/2017 – 11/22/2017 10am – 12pm
- The Center Brainerd – Wednesdays 10/11/2017 – 11/29/2017 2pm – 4pm
- Northern Lakes Senior Living Baxter – Wednesdays 10/25/2017 – 12/13/2017 1pm – 3pm
