Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

July 27 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

A new, original documentary from Connecticut Public, Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation, takes on this topic, just in time for the 2020 election season. Viewers will learn how and why misinformation spreads, and how to be a smarter information consumer in our increasingly digital world.