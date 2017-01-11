DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Fake IDs Are A Problem In Minnesota

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) warns establishments to be on the lookout for fake IDs. Underage drinking has been a concern throughout the state especially near college campuses.

“People who are underage are accessing alcohol and we know that fake IDs is one of the main ways they do that,” said Terry Kelley, DPS Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division Special Agent.

Kelley also says in the last five years 7,900 people 13-20 years old have gotten a DWI.

Bar owners and staff can be held responsible for serving anyone under the age of 21 if that minor is injured or killed in an alcohol-related incident. They are also responsible if the minor kills or injures someone else.

A 2015 Minnesota College Student Health Survey found:

55.9 percent of 18- to 20-year-olds consumed alcohol in the last 30 days.

26.5 percent of 18- to 20-year-olds consumed five or more drinks in one sitting.

For 18- to 20-year-olds who participated in the survey, the average estimated blood alcohol level was .08 for the last time they partied or socialized.

DPS has a clear message for anyone underage who is drinking alcohol. They’re risking their life for life changing consequences.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Deadly Weekend on Roads; Minnesota Passes 300 Deaths

Posted on Oct. 17 2016 by

Man Charged for Encounter with Two Minors

Posted on Oct. 3 2016 by

Face It Together: New Addiction Recovery Initiative Opens Its Doors

Posted on Sep. 15 2016 by

Red Lake Nation Heads to the Polls to Vote Yes or No to Alcohol at Casinos

Posted on Aug. 19 2015 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Martha Rustad said

Excellent interview. Informative and timely.... Read More

Doris Kohl said

Appreciate your comments, Dr HOLCOMB, good reminder!... Read More

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

0

Bicycling Has Health Benefits

Bicycling can save lives. Commuting in the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area prevents 12 to 61 deaths per year, saving between $100 million and $500
Posted on Jan. 11 2017

Recently Added

Bicycling Has Health Benefits

Posted on Jan. 11 2017

Grand Rapids Arts and Culture Commission Announce Mayor’s Arts Award

Posted on Jan. 11 2017

More than 2,000 Arrests Made During DWI Enforcement Period

Posted on Jan. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.