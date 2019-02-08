Faith Leaders And Lawmakers Press Walz About Line 3 Pipeline

Around 100 clergy and laypeople from Interfaith Power and Light held a prayer gathering in the governor’s office Friday, and presented staffers with gifts of wild rice for the governor and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. Deputy Chief of Staff Kristin Beckmann said she’d convey their concerns.
Opponents say the project would threaten pristine waters in northern Minnesota and aggravate climate change.
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and other lawmakers wrote to Walz, urging him to drop a legal challenge that began during the administration of Gov. Mark Dayton.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More
Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More
Great performance by Corey! Loved the pieces he wrote and performed. My favorit... Read More
So this guy has a gun, fights with the officers and even as they repeatedly ask... Read More