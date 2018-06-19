Lakeland PBS
Fair food: 27 new foods coming to Minnesota State Fair

Josh Peterson
Jun. 19 2018
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — From giant stuffed tater tots to smoked ice cream, the Minnesota State Fair has unveiled 27 new foods that are hitting the concession stands at this year’s festival.

The new foods announced Tuesday range widely. They include everything from a Moroccan-inspired sausage bowl, shrimp-stuffed avocados and so-called “Za-Waffle Sticks” that are made with Italian herbs, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese and can be dunked in pepperoni-infused maple syrup.

Fair organizers have also named five new food vendors at the annual event.

The Great Minnesota Get-Together touts over 500 foods from 300 different concessions throughout the fairgrounds.

The State Fair opens Aug. 23 through Labor Day.

For a list of all the new foods click here:https://www.mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/food/

